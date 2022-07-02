For this Saturday’s open thread, I decided to cheat a bit and steal a question from this week’s mailbag. Leaning on POD commentator nrs001, I was curious how the Detroit Lions community would answer today’s question:

What QB, outside of Josh Allen and Aaron Rodgers, on the Lions’ 2022 schedule most worries you?

Allow me to set the table. Taking away top-five quarterbacks Rodgers (Week 9 and 18) and Allen (Week 12), we are left with the following quarterbacks currently projected to start (and their backups) against the Lions during the 2022 season.

Week 1 vs. Eagles: Jalen Hurts (Gardner Minshew)

Week 2 vs. Commanders: Carson Wentz (Tyler Heinicke/Sam Howell)

Week 3 and 14 Vikings: Kirk Cousins (Sean Mannion)

Week 4 vs. Seahawks: Geno Smith (Drew Lock)

Week 5 at Patriots: Mac Jones (Brian Hoyer)

Week 7 at Cowboys: Dak Prescott (Cooper Rush)

Week 8 vs. Dolphins: Tua Tagovailoa (Teddy Bridgewater)

Week 10 and 17 Bears: Justin Fields (Trevor Siemian)

Week 11 at Giants: Daniel Jones (Tyrod Taylor)

Week 13 vs. Jaguars: Trevor Lawrence (CJ Beathard)

Week 15 at Jets: Zach Wilson (Joe Flacco)

Week 16 at Panthers: Sam Darnold (Matt Corral)

So there are a few things worth noting about this group, so let’s point them out in hopes of helping readers narrow the list.

I included backups because there are several quarterback battles amongst Lions’ opponents this season, and depending on when Detroit squares off against teams, it’s entirely possible they’ll be facing a different quarterback than is projected right now: Hello, Panthers. Bottom line, if you’re currently in a battle for your job, or could be replaced at some point during the year, you don’t worry me too much.

The Lions also face four quarterbacks selected in the first round of the 2021 draft: Mac Jones, Fields, Lawrence, and Wilson. All four are surely talented, but three of them are on bad teams, which makes them not as worrisome as other, more established quarterbacks. For example, Lawrence might be the best signal-caller on the above list, but how much support will he get from the Jaguars team?

For me, a lot of the quarterbacks on this list have questions, except one. I don’t want to name names* because I don’t want to compromise the voting in the below poll, but he is a solid quarterback on a solid offense, and he’s the one that I’d be the most worried about after Rodgers and Allen.

*If you want to find out my answer, be sure to tune into our Spotify LIVE show, Saturday morning at 10:30.

Ok, your turn. Vote in the poll and sound off in the comments.