The debut of “Hard Knocks,” HBO’s training camp documentary that will feature the Detroit Lions this year, is just over a month away, and we finally have our first clue as to what will be featured in this year’s series. Obviously, a lot of Hard Knocks’ content will depend on what happens on the practice field when the Lions open up training camp at the end of July, but much of their content happens off the field. HBO has already begun the process of getting that footage.

Lions receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown shared on his Instagram page a short video of what appeared to be Hard Knocks cameras inside a house with Amon-Ra, his two brothers (Equanimeous and Osairus) and his father John Brown.

Of course, it’s worth noting that just because HBO is filming the St. Browns does not guarantee they’ll make the final cut of the show. There will undoubtedly be a ton of footage left on the cutting room floor over the next couple months.

That being said, the St. Browns are likely going to bring as much entertainment as possible for the TV show. Amon-Ra’s unmatched competitiveness likely expands beyond football, and the story of his father—a former two-time Mr. Universe—is integral to understanding why Amon-Ra is the way he is.

Hard Knocks is set to debut on Tuesday, August 9 at 10 p.m ET on HBO. There will be five hour-long episodes that will air weekly throughout the Lions training camp, concluding with an episode breaking down the team’s final preseason game and roster cuts.