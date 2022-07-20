Lions statistical projections: Will D’Andre Swift be a top 10 fantasy RB?

More previews means even less time to wait until Detroit Lions football returns to our televisions and our eyeballs. We’ve had top 10 lists, the Madden ratings are being released as we speak and soon we’ll have the NFL Top 100. Right now, in that midlife, it’s time for stat projections and fantasy football draft kits.

On this episode of the Pride of Detroit PODcast, we’re taking fantasy football cheat sheets and turning them on their heads, examining forecasted statistical outputs for the Lions offense and key contributors of both the offense and defense.

Can D’Andre Swift prove himself a top 10 fantasy running back this year? Will he have the breakout season, and what are the stat books saying about his projections, and where do we think he will rise up or fall short of those? Amon-Ra St. Brown is set to lead the way for the wide receiver corp, but will DJ Chark stand out in receptions? Can Amani Oruwariye repeat on his interception numbers? Also, how does the schedule break down for ESPN’s win probabilities for the Lions?

We’re breaking it all down and it’s all ready for you, plus the customary listener mailbag. Thanks for all your support for the PODcast, and be sure to download and subscribe if you’re a first-timer!

