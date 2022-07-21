The Detroit Lions grabbed plenty of headlines on the opening night of the 2022 NFL Draft, snagging two of the biggest potential playmakers on the board in Aidan Hutchinson and Jameson Williams. However, the Lions were not the only team to add some talent that will be expected to contribute this fall.

Oddly enough, Detroit will face all but two of the non-Hutchinson top-10 picks from the draft (they won’t see Texans corner Derek Stingley Jr. and Falcons receiver Drake London). That means that while the Lions’ top rookies will garner plenty of attention, so too will players on the other side of the field.

Today’s Question of the Day is:

Which opposing rookie are you most excited to see against the Lions?

My answer: The storylines will be plentiful when Travon Walker and the Jaguars come to Detroit, and the Walker-Hutchinson matchup will make an otherwise innocuous game somewhat interesting. Plenty of fans will also be eagerly awaiting the contest against the Giants which features Kayvon Thibodeaux, the other top edge prospect that was mocked to the Lions throughout the offseason.

When it comes to rookies, though, I am most excited for the Jets game. Garrett Wilson and Sauce Gardner are two undeniable talents, but I also expect second-round pick Breece Hall to have taken over the backfield by that point of the season. The Iowa State selection was the first running back off the board in April and could soon become one of the league’s top rushers.

Your turn.