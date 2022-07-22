Well everyone, we are nearly there. We are only a handful of days until the Detroit Lions’ rookies report to camp on Saturday, July 23, with veterans reporting a few days afterwards on July 26.
Soon we will have actual football to talk about, but until then — let’s talk football movies.
As kids, football movies were how we dealt with the offseason. Rainy summer day? Let’s pop in Little Giants.
To this day, if I happen to stumble across The Replacements or The Waterboy, chances are I am going to finish watching. Any Given Sunday is another one that will always be a classic in my eyes.
Now let’s get to some of the not-so-good ones. Rudy is objectively terrible and younger Morgan was distraught that Samwise Gamgee could end up being such a whiny guy in another world. Varsity Blues has aged terribly. And to this day, I couldn’t tell you why one of my brothers and I chose to pay money to see Draft Day in theaters.
Truly a regrettable decision.
Today’s Question of the Day is:
My answer: It’s a close call because I really do love the Little Giants, but I have to go with Any Given Sunday here. Like any of the other sports-themed movies, it has really dramatic, and over-the-top aspects to it, but the star-studded cast still resonates to this day.
Al Pacino. Willie Beamen slinging the rock. Lawrence Taylor and Jim Brown. Sharks as a mascot for your team. What’s not to love?
What about you? What is your all time favorite football movie? Let us know in the comments.
Poll
What is your favorite football movie of all time?
-
8%
Friday Night Lights
-
25%
Remember the Titans
-
1%
Little Giants
-
10%
The Waterboy
-
6%
Any Given Sunday
-
5%
The Program
-
13%
The Replacements
-
2%
Jerry Maguire
-
9%
The Longest Yard (original)
-
16%
Other
