Well everyone, we are nearly there. We are only a handful of days until the Detroit Lions’ rookies report to camp on Saturday, July 23, with veterans reporting a few days afterwards on July 26.

Soon we will have actual football to talk about, but until then — let’s talk football movies.

As kids, football movies were how we dealt with the offseason. Rainy summer day? Let’s pop in Little Giants.

To this day, if I happen to stumble across The Replacements or The Waterboy, chances are I am going to finish watching. Any Given Sunday is another one that will always be a classic in my eyes.

Now let’s get to some of the not-so-good ones. Rudy is objectively terrible and younger Morgan was distraught that Samwise Gamgee could end up being such a whiny guy in another world. Varsity Blues has aged terribly. And to this day, I couldn’t tell you why one of my brothers and I chose to pay money to see Draft Day in theaters.

Truly a regrettable decision.

Today’s Question of the Day is:

My answer: It’s a close call because I really do love the Little Giants, but I have to go with Any Given Sunday here. Like any of the other sports-themed movies, it has really dramatic, and over-the-top aspects to it, but the star-studded cast still resonates to this day.

Al Pacino. Willie Beamen slinging the rock. Lawrence Taylor and Jim Brown. Sharks as a mascot for your team. What’s not to love?

What about you? What is your all time favorite football movie? Let us know in the comments.