Talking training camp with new Detroit Lions beat reporter Colton Pouncy

A few weeks ago, the folks over at The Athletic announced a bit of a shakeup with their Detroit Lions coverage. Chris Burke, an excellent local reporter who had been covering the team since 2017, was stepping down to take an editor role with The Athletic’s insane NFL Draft coverage team. That left a pretty huge vacancy in Lions coverage, but The Athletic filled that hole with former Michigan State beat reporter Colton Pouncy.

While I’m sure many of you are familiar with Pouncy due to his Spartan coverage, we wanted to get to know him on a deeper level. On Thursday night, he joined the podcast to explain his journalistic routes, why he got into sports, his favorite teams growing up, and his plans for Lions coverage over at The Athletic.

But because we’re just a week from 2022 Detroit Lions training camp, we also wanted to get his early thoughts on the Lions team, who he’s excited to see at training camp, and his thoughts on Jared Goff’s upcoming pivotal year.

You can listen to our entire conversation below:

