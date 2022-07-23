Notes: Frank Ragnow raises over $50,000 with ‘Dine with the Pride’ charity event

Detroit Lions top-five rated center Frank Ragnow’s new charitable organization, the Rags Remembered Foundation, held its launch event on Thursday at Eddie Merlot’s in Bloomfield Hills. Chandler Engelbrecht from the Detroit Free Press had a fantastic writeup of the “Dine with the Pride” event, which raised funds to benefit programs supporting grieving families who lost loved ones.

Over $50,000 raised at our 1st #DinewithThePride event last night! Thank you to all our board members, sponsors & @Lions staff that helped support our first event. Thank you as well to @jonahjackson73 for joining us. We look forward to sharing our impact with you! @KNARFWONGAR pic.twitter.com/GFBH4XtUSK — frankragnowfdn (@frankragnowfdn) July 22, 2022

As reported by Engelbrecht, there was a silent auction for many great memorabilia items, but the night featured many other activities. WJR 760’s Mitch Albom was on hand to broadcast his radio show live from the event, and attendees were able to interact and have fun with the Lions players. Dannie Rogers from the official team site posted a video of Ragnow explaining the mission and background behind his foundation, which is definitely worth a watch. Also really nice to see Pro Bowl guard Jonah Jackson (appearing throughout the video in various shots at the event) supporting his teammate’s event.

We wish Frank Ragnow and all of the fine people involved with the foundation much success! Be sure to check out Engelbrecht’s writeup and follow the foundation’s Twitter account @frankragnowfdn. Now, on to the rest of your weekend Notes:

Our very own Mike Payton was a guest on the FamiliaFFB podcast with Jorge Martin to talk about the fantasy football outlook for Lions players in 2022. The 36+ minute segment can be watched on YouTube:

Tim Twentyman at the official team site posted a training camp preview of the defensive line.

Very interesting and relevant calendar dates from the NFLPA via NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero:

With NFL players for all 32 teams reporting by next Tuesday, the NFLPA sent players reminders about the basics of training camp — from much they’re paid ($2,900 a week for veterans) to rules of the acclimation period, with no padded practices allowed until Day 7. pic.twitter.com/1Gjdk8vSWM — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) July 22, 2022

A useful bit of information from Jeremy as we head into “serious football preseason” mode:

No. Preseason PUP players can come off PUP at any time. The decision to go on regular season PUP is made during roster cutdowns.



However, a player cannot GO ON either PUP list if they don't start camp on it. https://t.co/rhKEHUpNLC — Jeremy Reisman (@DetroitOnLion) July 21, 2022

Brad Spielberger wrote a premium article (subscription required) at Pro Football Focus asking “Which NFL teams get the most value out of their free agent signings?” Although the main body of the article is behind a paywall, a chart titled “Average percent of total free agent contract earned 2013-2021” at the very top of the article is visible in full. On that chart, you can see where the Lions come in and it’s not pretty: seventh from the bottom.

My goodness the digital media folks for the Lions are so good at what they do: