Notes: Frank Ragnow raises over $50,000 with ‘Dine with the Pride’ charity event

The Lions’ star center continues to give us more reasons to love and cheer him on.

By Andrew Kato
NFL: Detroit Lions at Chicago Bears Mike DiNovo-USA TODAY Sports

Detroit Lions top-five rated center Frank Ragnow’s new charitable organization, the Rags Remembered Foundation, held its launch event on Thursday at Eddie Merlot’s in Bloomfield Hills. Chandler Engelbrecht from the Detroit Free Press had a fantastic writeup of the “Dine with the Pride” event, which raised funds to benefit programs supporting grieving families who lost loved ones.

As reported by Engelbrecht, there was a silent auction for many great memorabilia items, but the night featured many other activities. WJR 760’s Mitch Albom was on hand to broadcast his radio show live from the event, and attendees were able to interact and have fun with the Lions players. Dannie Rogers from the official team site posted a video of Ragnow explaining the mission and background behind his foundation, which is definitely worth a watch. Also really nice to see Pro Bowl guard Jonah Jackson (appearing throughout the video in various shots at the event) supporting his teammate’s event.

We wish Frank Ragnow and all of the fine people involved with the foundation much success! Be sure to check out Engelbrecht’s writeup and follow the foundation’s Twitter account @frankragnowfdn. Now, on to the rest of your weekend Notes:

  • Very interesting and relevant calendar dates from the NFLPA via NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero:

  • A useful bit of information from Jeremy as we head into “serious football preseason” mode:

  • Brad Spielberger wrote a premium article (subscription required) at Pro Football Focus asking “Which NFL teams get the most value out of their free agent signings?” Although the main body of the article is behind a paywall, a chart titled “Average percent of total free agent contract earned 2013-2021” at the very top of the article is visible in full. On that chart, you can see where the Lions come in and it’s not pretty: seventh from the bottom.

  • My goodness the digital media folks for the Lions are so good at what they do:

