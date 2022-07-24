With rookies arriving at Allen Park on Saturday, and veterans reporting on Tuesday, Detroit Lions training camp is set to be fully underway pretty soon. The Lions seem to be mostly healthy as camp approaches, but there are a few players who could see themselves on the PUP (Physically Unable to Perform) list, as they are not quite ready to start practicing yet.

If a player is listed on the Active/PUP list, as a result of football injuries, that player is unable to take part in training camp practices. That player can be moved off the PUP list at any point prior to the start of the regular season. However, the player cannot be placed on the PUP list once they have taken the field for a practice or a game.

When a player remains on the PUP list through the preseason and into the regular season, they are put on the Reserve/PUP list. This is where some changes have come in 2022. Previously, players on the Reserve/PUP list would miss a minimum of six regular season games, but that has been changed to a minimum of four games in 2022.

Today’s Question of the Day is...

How many Lions players will start training camp on the PUP list?

My answer: Three.

Jameson Williams seemed pretty confident that he would be able to practice at the start of training camp when he was drafted, but those hopes were shot down by head coach Dan Campbell in early June.

“I don’t see him being ready for training camp,” Campbell said. “We’ll see then. I’m very hopeful, but I don’t see it. We’re going to do this thing the right way, and when he’s ready, he’ll be ready. I don’t feel like you’re going to see him out there Day 1.”

You can all but guarantee that Williams will be placed on the PUP list to start camp.

The next one I’d feel semi-confident about is Romeo Okwara, who is coming off of an Achilles injury. The Lions invested pretty heavily in their defensive line this offseason, and while it would be nice to have Okwara ready at the start of camp, it makes no sense to rush him. That’s a pretty serious injury to come back from, and he didn’t look all close to returning during minicamp.

Like Williams, tight end James Mitchell sees himself recovering from a torn ACL, though his injury happened about four months earlier than Williams’. Still, Mitchell was in attendance for minicamp in June, but did not practice. He could be ready for camp, or he could be close to a return, meaning he could start on the PUP and return later. We’ll see.

Your turn.