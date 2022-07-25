Just before training camp starts, Detroit Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn dropped by the Adam Schefter podcast to talk about a ranging variety of topics. He reminisced about his days in training camp as a player, talked about his biggest influences as a coach—including an interesting tidbit about his yearly visits with Al Groh — and offered interesting insight into how he plans to tip the scales back in favor of the defense. Like any time Aaron Glenn talks, it’s worth a listen.

The most newsworthy thing Glenn talked about, however, was the status of former third-overall pick Jeff Okudah. The cornerback has spent the last 10 months rehabbing from a torn Achilles, and while there have been very promising signs from his recovery, his status for the season is still one of the bigger questions facing the team.

Glenn is setting the bar high for Okudah.

“We have to get this injury bug off him so he can end up playing for us so we can see exactly what we got,” Glenn told Schefter. “The thing is, we think we know what we got, but we have to be able to see it. But I’ll tell you, I give this player credit for busting his ass in the offseason and trying to get exactly where he needs to get so he can be in the plans for us. So I’m looking forward to him having a really good camp, just like he did last year, but I’m looking forward to him being on the field 17 games for us this year (and) going to the playoffs.”

Schefter asked Glenn if all 17 games was a realistic goal and expectation for the third-year cornerback, and he did not back down.

“That’s exactly the expectations for that player,” Glenn said. “That’s exactly the expectations, and he knows that. We challenge him to that, and the thing about him, he is going to accept that challenge.”

Okudah was not placed on the Physically Unable to Perform list over the weekend, suggesting he will be out there on the first day of training camp. Even if he’s not a full participant right away, it appears the current expectation is for him to be ready for Week 1.