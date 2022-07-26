We’re almost there. The Detroit Lions open training camp in just one day, and the offseason will finally be over. No more speculating. No more complaining over national lists or record predictions. We’ll have tangible news and developments to discuss and analyze. Activities that highly resemble the game of football—but will not quite be football—will be happening.

Seeing that training camp is my favorite part of the football calendar, I’ve spent a lot of time over the past couple of days thinking about how I’ll be spending my time at Allen Park. What questions do I want to ask, which players I’m going to be focusing on, and where I’m going to stand to observe practice. Over the next four weeks, we are going to be flooded with information, and I can’t wait to wade the waters.

So today’s Question of the Day is:

Which position group will be the most exciting to watch during Detroit Lions training camp?

My answer: There are a couple of ways to go here. If we’re talking most talented, the Lions’ offensive line or receiving corps could be the stars of camp. If you’re looking for captivating camp battles, the linebacking corps or the nickel cornerbacks should provide some intrigue. If you’re just talking about the most fun positions to watch in camp, nothing beats OL vs. DL or WRs vs. DBs.

But if I had to pick one, it’s the defensive line. Not only are they very fun to watch, but on paper, this should be a much-improved group. Aidan Hutchinson may be the main attraction of all camp. Combine that with an eagerness to see Year 2 improvement from Alim McNeill and Levi Onwuzurike and there could be a big jump in play from one of 2021’s most disappointing units.

Your turn.