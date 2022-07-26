Detroit Lions 2022 training camp preview: Top positional battles

Training camp is almost here. Once more, the Pride of Detroit PODcast nears its favorite time of the year—that is, with actual football—and has to be reminded of each waystation, each marker as the season draws closer. Training camp is that waypoint, and we’re ready for every battle that’s going to happen.

We take our time on the latest episode of PODcast to suss out the whole roster, examine the best battles at each position, and what all will be critical towards painting the final picture of the Detroit Lions 2022 roster. Linebacker is of key interest to us, with a familiar name that may be more locked into the final roster than you expect.

We also start with examining the latest news in PUP and NFI designations, and how those will affect the upcoming training camp activities moving forward.

We have a lot planned this week for PODcast, so if you’re not subscribed on a podcasting platform, you really should be. We have more interviews, more reader mailbags, and we’re bringing back our Scraps episodes for a side of non-Lions chatter to round things out. Make sure to catch up when we go live on Twitch, where all the fun is just waiting for you. We’re out to make the ultimate experience for Lions fans to interact with us, and we hope you’ll be along for the ride this season.

Subscribe to the PODcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, or iHeartRadio. Follow Pride Of Detroit on Twitch to get notified when we record the PODcast live and chat with us. Video replays are available on both Twitch and YouTube.