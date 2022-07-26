Notes: No Detroit Lions make PFF’s top 50 NFL players of 2022

PFF has snubbed the Detroit Lions on its list of top NFL players.

Yup, you heard me. In Sam Monson’s latest rankings of the top 50 players in the NFL, not a single Lion made the list. He explains the rankings were not dictated by a single number, but determined in part by grades and PFF’s wins above replacement metric, explained here.

On top of that, in a follow up article, Monson featured 10 players who almost made the list of top 50. Exactly zero Lions made this honorable mentions list.

I thought — how is this possible? — and decided to look at one Lion I repeatedly see at the top of PFF lists is center Frank Ragnow. I counted just one center on the list of top 50, Corey Linsley of the Los Angeles Chargers. I found a May article where he tops the list of best centers, Ragnow coming in third. Ragnow was on pace for a career year before his toe injury in Week 4, so barring any injuries in 2022, I expect to see him atop this list, and therefore in the top 50 next time around.

Here’s something else to fuel that chip-on-your-shoulder fury.

5 Packers landed on the PFF50 pic.twitter.com/GOsghpIoLE — PFF (@PFF) July 24, 2022

And onto the rest of your notes.

The NFL has released a new streaming service called NFL+. The Detroit Free Press explains how Lions fans can utilize it.

Some fun stuff from the Lions — players try to guess what their teammates are saying while wearing noise-canceling headphones.

Aaron Glenn joined the Adam Schefter Podcast and Jeremy found a tidbit about expectations for Jeff Okudah. You can obviously listen to the episode in its entirety but if you want a summary, the crew over at Sports Illustrated’s All Lions has you covered.

NFL analyst Ross Tucker offers his offensive line rankings:

Jeff Okudah continues to make lists of players entering a make-or-break season. Here’s what The 33rd Team had to say.