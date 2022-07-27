Lions 2nd-round rookie Josh Paschal has sports hernia, will miss ‘a little bit’

Prior to the team’s first training camp practice, Detroit Lions' coach Dan Campbell gave a few updates on injured players. Most notably, Campbell offered clarity on the status of second-round pick Josh Paschal, who missed part of organized team activities (OTAs) after suffering an unspecified injury.

“Paschal had sports hernia, essentially, a version of sports hernia,” Campbell said. “That’s what he’s working with. He’s doing well, but it’ll be a little bit. He’s doing good. He’s progressing.”

This is an injury that dates back to Paschal’s college days at Kentucky. He missed the team’s bowl game after suffering the injury in the second half of the team’s regular season finale. Paschal was healthy enough to participate in the team’s OTAs in the spring, but apparently reaggravated the injury.

Along with Paschal, the Lions will also be missing Romeo Okwara at the defensive end position. Okwara suffered a torn Achilles in early October last year and did not participate in spring camp. Over the weekend, he was placed on the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list. Campbell provided a brief update on his status going into training camp.

“Romeo’s doing well,” Campbell said. “But as you guys know with Achilles, everybody heals a little differently, at different rates. He’s progressing, it’s just... he’s on that trajectory, it’s just not as steep.”

On the other end of the spectrum, cornerback Jeff Okudah, who also is returning from an Achilles injury, will have almost no restrictions in camp, according to Campbell.

“He’s in a good place right now,” Campbell said. “We’re going to get him some reps out there today, and if he looks good today, he’s getting even more tomorrow. If he looks good then, Day 3—but we’re, for the most part, we’re not putting any restrictions on him. “