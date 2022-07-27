Lions place Jason Cabinda, C.J. Moore, Dan Skipper on injury lists

Over the weekend, the Detroit Lions announced that five players will miss the start of camp due to injury—Romeo Okwara, Jerry Jacobs, Josh Pachal, Jameson Williams, and Natrez Patrick. On Wednesday, the first day of training camp, the Lions added three more players to that list.

Fullback Jason Cabinda has been placed on the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list, safety C.J. Moore is now on the Non-Football Injury list (NFI), and offensive tackle Dan Skipper is on the Non-Football Illness (NFI-I) list.

For all three, it’s unclear what injuries/illnesses they are dealing with. Because Cabinda is on the PUP list, it suggests this was a football injury, but he did not appear to be limited during spring’s minicamp and offseason activities. Moore’s injury is considered non-football, so it likely occurred between minicamp and training camp off-field.

As a reminder, players placed on these lists are eligible to come off them at any point during the offseason. If these players remain on their respective lists going into the regular season, the team can choose to keep them there—therefore not counting against the 53-man roster—but those players would require to sit out a minimum of four games.