Notes: Lions’ legend Calvin Johnson is open to mentoring rookie Jameson Williams

Slowly but surely, the relationship between legendary wide receiver Calvin Johnson and the Detroit Lions seems as though it’s headed in the right direction. Or at least that’s the hope I felt when reading Eric Woodyard’s (ESPN) article on Johnson being open to mentoring rookie receiver Jameson Williams.

“I don’t mind being that person to help guys alleviate that (rookie) learning curve, especially with him being drafted highly,” Johnson said at a local golf event. “So, it’s a lot of high expectations on him. I know what comes with that.”

You know the story by now. When Johnson retired following the 2015 season, the Lions chose to recoup a portion of his signing bonus ($1.6 million), and the former star-receiver has been at odds with the organization ever since. I feel like we hash the entire series of events out a few times every single year, but that is besides the point.

What matters is that Johnson is willing to work with Williams, as he recovers from the ACL injury sustained in the College Football Playoff championship game against the University of Georgia. Williams, who wears the number 18 as a sign of respect towards Johnson, is eager to meet the Hall of Famer.

“Eventually it will [happen] but I’m looking forward to it a lot. Gold jacket, somebody I look up to a lot,” Williams said during minicamp back in May. “It’s just going to be a blessing seeing somebody like that and hopefully he can give me some of the game and how things went for him here and I can just do some of the same things basically so I’m looking forward to it if it happens.”

While there aren’t a lot of similarities between Johnson and Williams’ builds (Johnson was listed at 6-foot-5 and 236 pounds while Williams is only listed at 6-foot-1 and 190 pounds), there are nuances to the receiver position that always translate, regardless of body type. Things like how players approach their preparation, or how they take care of their bodies — Johnson can certainly help any young receiver in those departments.

You can read Eric’s full article here. There are also additional quotes from Johnson during his time at the Area 313 Celebrity Golf Scramble in this article from the Free Press’ Mason Young.

And now, onto the rest of today’s notes:

