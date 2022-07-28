As Kellie pointed out Tuesday, Pro Football Focus did not find any Detroit Lions worthy of gracing their top-50 list heading into the 2022 season. While this does not feel great, it is hard to argue that there are any clear snubs. There is some talent in Detroit before, but singling out the 50 best players raises the bar significantly above even solid starters.

All is not lost, however. Much of the Lions' best assets are still early enough in their career that the future could see them jump into lists such as these. Of course, that requires potential actually being realized. With the 2022 season soon here, those players on the cusp of national recognition will get another chance to prove their greatness.

Today’s Question of the Day is:

Which Lions player could make a top-50 list by the end of the season?

My answer: If PFF was required to choose a player from every team, it is likely that Frank Ragnow would have received the nod, as he is probably the best Lion relative to the rest of the league at his position. Centers do not get much glory, but one would think a site like PFF would not overlook the importance of less glamorous spots like offensive lineman.

The next most likely option is Penei Sewell, who like Ragnow could jump up towards the top of his position group with a strong sophomore campaign. While Amon-Ra St. Brown and D’Andre Swift are plenty talented, the competition at these areas is just so much greater. For obvious reasons, there are not as many options on defense. The best shot at reaching this mark might not have even played a snap yet, as Aidan Hutchinson is a couple years away from this sort of distinction.

Your turn.