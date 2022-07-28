Lions RB Greg Bell helped off field after suffering injury

About halfway through the Detroit Lions’ second training camp practice, running back Greg Bell dropped to the ground and stayed there for several minutes. Working during a seven-on-seven drill, Bell ran and out route and immediately clutched his side before laying on the grass, causing the rest of the team to shift a 20 yards downfield to resume drills.

Eventually, Bell was able to get to his feet, but when the team brought out the cart to carry him to the locker room, Bell was in too much physical pain to sit down. Eventually, he walked very gingerly off the field with a lot of help from trainers on both sides. Credit to Lions receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown for checking in on him before he left the practice.

Bell, an undrafted rookie, comes from San Diego State, where he rushed for 1,728 yards on 358 carries (4.8 YPC) in 21 game appearances after transferring from Nebraska in 2020. He is in competition for the Lions’ RB3 and 4 job with the likes of Godwin Igwebuike, Jermar Jefferson and Craig Reynolds. While Bell entered camp clearly behind those three in the competition, he brings some intriguing physical traits, including quick acceleration that landed him with top GPS scores from the Lions running back room this spring.

At this point, we don’t want to speculate on the severity of Bell’s injury, but he certainly looked to be in a lot of pain and was moving very slowly. Expect head coach Dan Campbell to provide an update before Friday’s practice.