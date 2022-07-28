 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Notes: WR DJ Chark impressed by Detroit Lions’ ‘professionalism’

Lions WR DJ Chark told one reporter it’s “night and day” compared to his experiences with the Jaguars.

By Kellie Rowe
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Detroit Lions Training Camp Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images

After speaking so openly about the chaos he experienced during his time with the Jacksonville Jaguars, wide receiver DJ Chark continues to laud the Detroit Lions’ budding culture shift.

While Chark himself didn’t call it a culture shift, Lions fans know a tide has been turning since Brad Holmes and Dan Campbell took the reigns. But he does know a mess when he sees one and has gone on the record about Urban Meyer’s rapid fall from grace in the NFL. Chark told The Athletic that Meyer used threats to motivate.

“He would come up to us and tell us if the receivers weren’t doing good, he wasn’t going to fire us, he was going to fire our coach. He would usually say that when the coach was around,” Chark told The Athletic’s Jayson Jenks and Mike Sando back in March.

That interview was released about a week after Chark signed with Detroit to restart his career. With all of that still fresh in his mind, he can’t help but remark on the massive contrast in team cultures.

In his article, Nick Baumgardner says Chark went on to say: “I like how these guys come to work every day, the professionalism around this building.”

The 25-year-old Pro Bowler said their main focus is setting a standard for one another. I don't need to tell you, as a Lions fan, that a serious culture shift was necessary. Despite a losing record, the Lions won respect across the nation last season for their grit, their heart, and the new culture being sculpted in Detroit. Who knows if this will translate to more wins this season, but I have to imagine is a crucial first step in that direction.

And on to the rest of your notes.

  • Learn more about the protective helmets the guys are wearing during training camp.

  • I will never get tired of videos that reflect Brad Holmes or Dan Campbell being close with their players.

  • Pour me a glass of the Kool-Aid baby!

More From Pride Of Detroit

Loading comments...