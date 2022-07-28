Detroit Lions sign OT Darrin Paulo, waive injured LB Natrez Patrick

On Thursday evening, the Detroit Lions announced that they have waived edge defender Natrez Patrick and used his roster spot to re-sign offensive tackle Darrin Paulo.

Patrick was by the Lions back in May after impressing during a rookie minicamp tryout. He was likely going to enter Detroit’s competition of edge defenders who can also drop into coverage, but before training camp even began, Patrick was placed on the Non-Football Injury list with an undisclosed issue. With no money guaranteed on his contract, Patrick’s release will not count against the Lions’ salary cap.

Paulo was signed by the Lions last year after spending the first year of his career on the Denver Broncos’ practice squad. Last year, Paulo spent most of the season on the Lions’ practice squad but did not ever end up getting the call up to the 53-man roster. Through two seasons, he has still yet to make an NFL game appearance.

The Lions likely wanted some offensive tackle depth after Dan Skipper was placed on the Non-Football Illness list earlier this week. Paulo will slot in behind the likes of starters Taylor Decker and Penei Sewell with undrafted rookie Obinna Eze and Matt Nelson being the next two in line.