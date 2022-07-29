The Detroit Lions are just two weeks away from their preseason opener against the Atlanta Falcons at Ford Field. The season is sneaking up on us, so even though it feels like it, it’s not too early to look ahead to the regular season. And on Friday, news broke out of Washington Commanders’ camp that could have a big impact on the Detroit Lions, who play Washington in Week 2.

According to Commanders’ coach Ron Rivera, Pro Bowl pass rusher Chase Young is a candidate for the regular-season Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list, after tearing his ACL back in Week 10 of the 2021 season. Rivera has already ruled out Young for the team’s Week 1 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. If he is placed on the PUP list to start the regular season, he’ll miss at least the first four games.

“Going into the season, yes. He will not play the first game,” Rivera said, per The Athletic. “I’m going to put it that way. I’m not going to say he’s going to start on PUP. He will not be ready for the first game.”

Before his 2021 season was cut short, Young was one of the league’s youngest pass rushing threats. In 2020, the former second overall pick earned NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year honors after compiling 7.5 sacks and four forced fumbles.

That’s an early break for the Lions, who eked by Washington the last time the two teams faced off back in 2020.

On Thursday, the Lions announced that former fourth-round pick William White passed away. The former Lions running back passed away at the age of 56 after a long battle with ALS. Chris Spielman, who was side-by-side with White at his Ring of Honor induction, offered the following statement:

We share in the sadness felt today throughout the NFL community following the news of William White’s passing. Drafted by the Lions in the 4th round of the 1988 Draft out of Ohio State, White played 6 seasons in Detroit (1988-1993) & appeared in 95 games (79 starts) for the club. pic.twitter.com/v42P1KnbmA — Detroit Lions (@Lions) July 29, 2022

Campbell also began his Friday pass conference honoring White and offering thoughts to his family.

"We're thinking about him and his family."



Coach Campbell started today's press conference reflecting on the passing of William White. pic.twitter.com/oyRl4XgVTZ — Detroit Lions (@Lions) July 29, 2022

D’Andre Swift is not happy with his Madden 23 strength rating, and he wants you to do something about it:

I’ve been grinding in the gym and y’all really gonna give me a 68 Strength Rating?



Can’t let @EAMaddenNFL cheat me like this. Reach out to 689-278-3030 and let these Ratings Adjustors know they’re wrong! #EAathlete pic.twitter.com/ftaUey4v2A — D’Andre Swift (@DAndreSwift) July 29, 2022

