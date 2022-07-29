 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Notes: Washington pass rusher Chase Young could miss Week 2 vs. Detroit Lions

The Lions may have already caught a break for their Week 2 matchup against the Commanders.

By Jeremy Reisman
The Detroit Lions are just two weeks away from their preseason opener against the Atlanta Falcons at Ford Field. The season is sneaking up on us, so even though it feels like it, it’s not too early to look ahead to the regular season. And on Friday, news broke out of Washington Commanders’ camp that could have a big impact on the Detroit Lions, who play Washington in Week 2.

According to Commanders’ coach Ron Rivera, Pro Bowl pass rusher Chase Young is a candidate for the regular-season Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list, after tearing his ACL back in Week 10 of the 2021 season. Rivera has already ruled out Young for the team’s Week 1 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. If he is placed on the PUP list to start the regular season, he’ll miss at least the first four games.

“Going into the season, yes. He will not play the first game,” Rivera said, per The Athletic. “I’m going to put it that way. I’m not going to say he’s going to start on PUP. He will not be ready for the first game.”

Before his 2021 season was cut short, Young was one of the league’s youngest pass rushing threats. In 2020, the former second overall pick earned NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year honors after compiling 7.5 sacks and four forced fumbles.

That’s an early break for the Lions, who eked by Washington the last time the two teams faced off back in 2020.

  • On Thursday, the Lions announced that former fourth-round pick William White passed away. The former Lions running back passed away at the age of 56 after a long battle with ALS. Chris Spielman, who was side-by-side with White at his Ring of Honor induction, offered the following statement:

Campbell also began his Friday pass conference honoring White and offering thoughts to his family.

  • D’Andre Swift is not happy with his Madden 23 strength rating, and he wants you to do something about it:

  • Amon-Ra St. Brown said he’s the best player in the NFL at the video game FIFA. Former NFL receiver Chad Johnson took umbrage with that:

