We’re only a few days into training camp, but Dan Campbell is in mid-season from when it comes to Dan Campbell-isms. The sophomore head coach hasn’t lost a step from his rookie year, poking fun at the media, having fun with wordplay, and pretending he’s still a 26-year-old player, among other things.

Question of the day: What has been your favorite Dan Campbell-ism through the first week of training camp?

My answer: Without a doubt, Campbell’s comment about the Lions needing more ‘girth’ following the retirement of DT John Penisini.

My inner middle schooler couldn’t help but chuckle, and if you say you didn’t find it funny too, I don’t believe you. That’s a heck of a pun to make and shows a level of intellect rivaled only by an aerospace engineer wearing a pencil behind his ear.

In all seriousness though, I think hearing that comment was the first time it hit me that we’re really back, and it was a breath of fresh air to remind me that we’re past the nightmare of the Matt Patricia era. Campbell is just so fun and so loose, and when he’s that way, the team replicates it too.

Honorable mention has gotta go to Campbell doing up-downs. I’m sure being made to do those as a professional football player is humbling, but having your coach do them with you has gotta be fun.

What’s been your favorite Dan Campbell moment thus far in training camp? Let’s hear it.