Detroit Lions training camp Day 4 live updates

For the first time this year, Detroit Lions' training camp is open to fans, as the team welcomes season-ticket holders to Allen Park to watch the fourth practice of camp. Though pads will not come on until Monday, this is a fresh opportunity for Lions fans to see how different the team looks, get a sense of the rapidly shifting culture, and maybe even catch the eye of the “Hard Knocks” crew on hand.

Another benefit of a live audience is that the people in the Lions media are permitted to live tweet practice when fans are in the stands.

So if you’re at home on this wonderful summer afternoon and are itching for live coverage of today’s training camp practice, we’ve got you covered. Below, we have an embedded Twitter feed from all of the Lions beat on hand that should be live updating.

Practice is scheduled to start at 8:30 a.m. ET, which will be preceded by Dan Campbell’s daily press conference.