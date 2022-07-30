Throughout the first week of Detroit Lions' training camp, NFL Films crew for the HBO documentary series “Hard Knocks” have been covering every inch inside and outside the building. They’ve already accumulated hours upon hours of footage, and on Saturday morning, they released their first glimpse of what’s in store for the show with the debut of the “Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Detroit Lions” trailer.

The trailer doesn’t tease too much, but just having Dan Campbell chirp out inspirational quotes over short clips of practice with the Hard Knocks theme swelling in the background is bound to bring out the goosebumps anyways.

“This is the time to focus,” Campbell says over shots of iconic places in downtown Detroit. “Continue to grow and develop our fundamentals. We’ve got to apply pressure. From this time last year, we’re at a higher level. These guys are really competing. We’re smart. We’re relentless. These guys will be a terror in the league.”

Check out the full trailer here.

Hard Knocks is set to debut on Tuesday, August 9 at 10 p.m. ET, with episodes available to stream on HBO Max at the same time.