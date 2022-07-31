It’s nice to have football back, even if it’s only players practicing in shells during Week 1 of training camp. As we head into Week 2, the pads will come on and the intensity will ramp up. We’ve already seen some players making the headlines early, capturing the eyes of reporters and the NFL Hard Knocks crew. Season ticket holders were also in attendance on Saturday, and very soon things will be open to the general public.

Today’s Question of the Day is...

What story out of camp has surprised you the most so far?

To me, it’s got to be Will Harris spending time with the first-string defense at outside CB, while doing a bang up job (so far). After three days of camp, Harris has caught the eyes of the Detroit Lions beat and even our own Erik Schlitt—who is on hand at Lions camp—believes that Harris has a shot to win the starting job opposite of Amani Oruwariye. Obviously it’s very early and these guys aren’t even in pads yet, but I’ve got to say that it’s extremely encouraging to see Harris gaining the confidence of the coaching staff and making plays early in camp.

Harris was brought in with the old regime, and it was thought that a switch from safety to CB could mean that this is his last chance to stick. He’s been splitting reps with Okudah so far, who is as motivated as ever coming back from his torn Achilles injury last year. Harris will have to beat out Okudah for the starting No. 2 CB job, but even if he doesn’t and still has a nice camp, that’s a great problem for the team to have.

Your turn.