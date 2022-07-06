The Detroit Lions took some very polished players in the draft who will make immediate impact, most notably Heisman runner-up Aidan Hutchinson. However, they also made sizeable bets on guys with question marks, such as Jameson Williams with his ACL tear and Kerby Joseph, who didn’t get many game reps at Illinois until his last season. Joseph is raw, but a high upside guy who was a cornerstone of Illinois’ rebuild. Can that same improvement translate to the Lions?

Question of the day: Will Kerby Joseph start for the Lions during the 2022 season?

My answer: I see it happening by end of season.

I don’t think Joseph is ready to start now, and his development through training camp will be crucial. However, given the Lions’ level of excitement about this guy, especially in such a deep safety class, they obviously think he will be an important part of their defense. For a guy with limited on field experience like Joseph, the most important thing he can get is more reps.

With the Lions in year two of a rebuild, they’ll have plenty of opportunities to develop young players. I see Joseph taking a similar trajectory as Derrick Barnes did in 2021, where the Lions will try to capitalize on situations he’s comfortable in and eventually ease him into starting roles, either by positional necessity or because he’s ready for it.

Things are pointing in the right direction for Joseph, and if it continues this way he'll earn his first start before season's end. Do you agree, or will we have to wait until 2023?