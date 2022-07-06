Why not to worry about the Detroit Lions’ ‘expensive’ offense

It’s the dog days of summer, wretched heat and little doing in the world of American football. It’s the perfect time to find something to natter about, anything to distract us from the agonizing days to go before you can go back to enjoying the best game on earth.

In the case of the Detroit Lions, there’s been new discourse as the costs of the Lions offense comes to mind.

most expensive offenses in 2022



top-10:



1. DET - $123M

2. DAL - $122M

3. WAS - $122M

4. TEN - $121M

5. ARI - $121M

6. KC - $120.4M

7. NE - $115M

8. BAL - $113M

9. CLE - $112M

10. SF - $111M



bottom-5:



28. HOU - $89M

29. SEA - $82M

30. ATL - $74M

31. PIT - $63M

32. CHI - $62M — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) July 2, 2022

Well that seems pretty strange, doesn’t it? There’s perfectly reasonable answers though, and we discuss them in a double mailbag edition of the Pride Of Detroit PODcast.

On this edition, yes, we look for more and more questions to keep us company, tickle our brains and get us thinking more about the Lions. We address on the show how the offense budget pans out, plus we’re also tackling yardage for DJ Chark and Amon-Ra St. Brown, more expectations for Jeff Okudah, nose tackles and how to quantify the coming seasons as a success for the Lions.

We’re also very excited about Hard Knocks, especially as the cameras come in to roll on the St. Brown family. I expect a lot of Foreigner, and I will be disappointed if we don’t get it.

Subscribe to the PODcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, or iHeartRadio. Follow Pride Of Detroit on Twitch to get notified when we record the PODcast live and chat with us. Video replays are available on both Twitch and YouTube.