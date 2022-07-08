The Detroit Lions have been working hard to build their organization and have given fans several valid reasons for optimism. While the roster still has a ways to go before it is consistently competing for championships, there has been plenty of progress made thus far. General manager Brad Holmes and coach Dan Campbell have laid the groundwork for their vision of the franchise, and now they will need to keep thing things moving forward in 2022.

One way to ensure you move forward in the NFL? Win games. This season, beyond their normal divisional foes, the Lions face off against the AFC South and the NFC East. They didn’t draw any primetime games but they will host the Buffalo Bills on Thanksgiving day in front of a national audience.

People have already drawn their own conclusions about the Lions’ schedule. Some have already labeled it easy—which I always caution against since it is July, as plenty of things can change by the time the season actually gets underway. Others were really bothered by the lack of primetime games on the Lions’ schedule. This might mean I am officially washed, but I am good on the no night games. Those next mornings are awfully tough.

Today’s Question of the Day is:

Which Lions home game are you most looking forward to?

My answer: This was tough, but for me, I think I have to go with the Thanksgiving day game.

Sure, the Bills look like they are going to be a legit contender in the AFC this year, and there is always the potential for a blowout. But on the other hand, maybe the Lions will be playing decent football at that point. If they are, you can bet that the Turkey-day crowd will be really into the game and ready to get loud if the Lions can keep things close.

What about you? Which Lions home game are you most looking forward to? Let us know in the comments.