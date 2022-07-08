With each day that passes were getting closer to Detroit Lions training camp, even though the journey through July often feels like time has slowed down.

Well, we here at POD are here to help you through these slow days of summer, and this Saturday we are once again hosting a live call-in show on the Spotify LIVE app. Typically, during the offseason weekends, Jeremy Reisman, Ryan Mathews, and I (Erik Schlitt) will get together and discuss all things Lions with POD fans. But currently, Ryan remains a wild card for this week’s show as his sleep schedule is still being controlled by his newborn.

If you’ve never taken part in one of our shows, we spend about 90 minutes discussing Lions topics suggested by listeners and then turn it into a podcast for everyone in a day or so later. There are also a few ways you can interact with the show. If you want to ask a question, you can join the hosts and take part, or submit it via the chat section. If you don't have a question, you can simply listen or talk to other Lions fans in the chat as well.

TLDR version:

What: Detroit Lions call-in show

Where: Spotify Live app (make sure to follow Jeremy Reisman @PrideOfDetroit)

When: Saturday, July 9 at 10:30 a.m. ET

Who: Hosted by Jeremy Reisman, Erik Schlitt, and Ryan Mathews

Alright, that’s about it. If you have any questions about how it works, feel free to leave them in the comment section.