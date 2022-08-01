While it’s easy to be captivated by the play of the Detroit Lions’ projected starters in training camp, the practices may be more important to the players further down the depth chart. A good string of practices could be the difference between continuing their NFL dream and finding a new line of work.

That’s why all training camp, we’re going to be keeping track of the players on the Lions’ roster bubble and providing our opinion on whether they’ll make the team’s initial 53-man roster or not. This allows us to almost keep a running 53-man roster projection and provide updates to you on which players are trending in the right and wrong directions by comparing the results to previous weeks.

We’re only one week into camp and the pads haven’t come on yet, so most of the changes thus far have been minor. Nevertheless, here’s how we think the roster bubble has changed on offense thus far.

Detroit Lions Bubble Watch Week 2: Offense Player Jeremy Reisman Ryan Mathews Mike Payton Hamza Alex Reno Erik Schlitt John Whiticar Chris Perfett Jerry Mallory TOTAL Change from last week Player Jeremy Reisman Ryan Mathews Mike Payton Hamza Alex Reno Erik Schlitt John Whiticar Chris Perfett Jerry Mallory TOTAL Change from last week QB Tim Boyle OUT IN OUT OUT IN IN OUT IN IN 5 -2 QB David Blough IN IN IN IN IN OUT IN OUT IN 7 0 RB Jermar Jefferson OUT OUT OUT IN OUT OUT OUT OUT OUT 1 -4 RB Craig Reynolds IN IN IN IN IN IN IN IN IN 9 +4 RB Godwin Igwebuike IN OUT OUT OUT IN IN IN IN IN 6 0 TE Brock Wright IN IN IN IN IN IN IN IN IN 9 0 TE Garrett Griffin OUT IN OUT OUT OUT OUT OUT OUT OUT 1 0 TE Shane Zylstra OUT OUT OUT OUT OUT OUT OUT OUT OUT 0 0 TE Devin Funchess OUT OUT IN OUT OUT OUT OUT OUT OUT 1 -2 TE James Mitchell IN IN IN IN IN IN IN IN IN 9 N/A WR Trinity Benson IN OUT IN OUT IN IN IN IN OUT 6 -3 WR Quintez Cephus IN IN OUT IN IN IN IN IN IN 8 0 WR Tom Kennedy OUT OUT OUT OUT OUT OUT OUT OUT OUT 0 0 OT Dan Skipper OUT OUT OUT IN OUT OUT OUT OUT IN 2 0 OT Obinna Eze OUT OUT OUT OUT OUT OUT OUT OUT OUT 0 0 G Logan Stenberg IN OUT IN IN OUT OUT OUT IN IN 5 +1 G Tommy Kraemer OUT IN OUT OUT IN IN IN OUT OUT 4 0 G Kevin Jarvis OUT OUT OUT IN OUT OUT OUT OUT OUT 1 0

Quarterback

David Blough — 7 “IN” votes (no change)

Tim Boyle — 5 “IN” votes (down 2 votes)

A couple more Pride of Detroiters have succumbed to the idea of keeping just two quarterbacks on the roster after another underwhelming week from both backups in training camp. As both quarterbacks split second-team reps in camp, it’s hard to know who exactly is out in front, but the staff is slightly favoring the more seasoned Blough.

Running back

Craig Reynolds — 9 (up 4)

Godwin Igwebuike — 6 (no change)

Jermar Jefferson — 1 (down 4)

The most drastic changes in Bubble Watch Week 2 came at running back, where Craig Reynolds has moved to a consensus “IN” from our staff. Reynolds remains the clear No. 3 back in offensive reps, which makes sense considering how strong he showed the most potential as a rusher in 2021. Igwebuike continues the starting kick returner job, keeping primary challenger Trinity Benson at bay.

Jermar Jefferson saw his votes drop, likely due to him continuing to rep among the latest of the group. Jefferson is seeing a lot of different roles on special teams—where he may have to win a spot—but he has yet to really shine in those drills, even if he looks more comfortable there this year.

Tight end

NEW TO BUBBLE WATCH: James Mitchell — 9 votes

Brock Wright — 9 (no change)

Devin Funchess — 1 (down 2)

Garrett Griffin — 1 (no change)

Shane Zylstra — 0 (no change)

Mitchell has fallen into the bubble, as the Lions bring him along very slowly following his ACL recovery. That said, everyone on staff has him as a unanimous “IN” even though he’s repping pretty low on the depth chart right now. That’s not all that uncommon for rookies, so we’re not sweating it.

Funchess, though, missed the last two practices with a mild groin injury. It doesn’t appear he’ll be out very long, but it’s never good to miss time when you’re in a heated position battle.

Wide receiver

Quintez Cephus — 8 (no change)

Trinity Benson — 6 (down 3)

Tom Kennedy — 0 (no change)

I’m not exactly sure why Trinity Benson dropped this week. Maybe Quintez Cephus’ highlight-reel catch had some thinking he’ll get the edge in the matchup. However, because Cephus didn’t gain any additional votes, perhaps our staff believes Jameson Williams could be back sooner, or they would like the Lions to spend a roster spot somewhere other than WR6.

Offensive tackle

Dan Skipper — 2 (no change)

Obinna Eze — 0 (no change)

OFF OF BUBBLE WATCH: Matt Nelson (IN)

No change here, other than Nelson is now a presumed in. Could the Lions keep a fourth offensive tackle? Dan Skipper missed most of the first week on the Non-Football Illness list and Obinna Eze looked like the undrafted rookie that he is.

Guard/Center

Logan Stenberg — 5 (up 1)

Tommy Kraemer — 4 (no change)

Kevin Jarvis — 1 (no change)

OFF OF BUBBLE WATCH: Evan Brown (IN)

Despite Kevin Jarvis getting some rotational work with the first-team offense (when Jonah Jackson relieves Frank Ragnow of some reps at center), there has been very little change in the offensive guard voting. Stenberg gets an extra vote, but expect the offensive line positions to see a little more shifting when the pads come on and we get some one-on-one drills.