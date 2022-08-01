Detroit Lions training camp Day 5 news, live updates

While Monday is technically Day 5 of 2022 Detroit Lions training camp, in a lot of ways it’s Day 1. Monday will mark the first time the Lions will practice this year with the full pads on. That’s right, it’s time for full contact, baby.

Additionally, Monday is the first practice that is fully open to the public. No season-tickets needed or relation to a Lions employee required. Any regular Joe Schmoe can walk up to Lions training camp in Allen Park when the doors open at 7:30 a.m. ET, stroll in, and enjoy the show.

Of course, as always, we at Pride of Detroit will be on hand for the festivities providing updates from press conferences, practices, and player availability after the practice. And with fans in attendance again, there will be live tweeting of the latest news.

So if you aren’t one of the few who will be in attendance on Monday morning, you can follow along with the first padded practice below, where I have strategically placed a Twitter list of everyone on the Lions beat.

Practice will start around 8:30 a.m. ET and will be preceded by press conferences with Dan Campbell and defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn.