Detroit Lions training camp Week 1 recap: Biggest storylines

The pads come on Monday for the Detroit Lions, but we’ve already got our taste of where things stand with the first week of camp in the books. Already, there’s been twists and turns to the first impression of the Lions, the sign of things to come.

Be it Will Harris looking like a strong contender for CB2 or Austin Bryant making a name for himself, there’s a lot we’re diving into for the latest episode of the Pride of Detroit PODcast. We’ll break down everything we’ve seen from camp and the early narratives for the team as they head into August action.

The offense is far ahead of where they were last year, but how impressive is that actually (it was a low bar, truthfully). The defense is aggressive, but will that aggression, and the acts of Aidan Hutchinson, maintain as the pads come on? Can Bryant make a name for himself while other defensive linemen remain sidelined with injury? We break it all down on this episode.

Plus, with the Sunday report from the Detroit Free Press involving former Detroit Lion Tyrell Crosby, the current Lions regime has a bit of a PR disaster on their hands. We break down the news, and what to make of the story as it begins to develop.

