Dan Campbell doesn't feel need to address Tyrell Crosby's criticisms with team

In an article from the Detroit Free Press over the weekend, former Detroit Lions offensive tackle Tyrell Crosby lobbied some pretty serious criticism of the current regime of coaches, trainers and administrators. Crosby, who had spinal fusion surgery in December, alleges that the Lions regime ignored his complaints about a back injury, misdiagnosed him, and mischaracterized him as someone who was not a team player.

“I would go out of the way for anybody in that building, and then to realize, ‘Oh, they actually just treat you like a genuine piece of meat and they don’t — they act like they truly don’t care.’ It’s so disheartening," Crosby told the Free Press. "And I hear from like other guys around the league that it’s, most teams aren’t that way. And so you start to understand, ‘Oh, this is definitely something that starts from the top down.’ It sucks.”

The Lions declined to comment on the Free Press story, but head coach Dan Campbell indirectly addressed the situation before Monday's practice in an appearance on 97.1 The Ticket's "Stoney and Jansen with Heather" show. Jon Jansen asked Campbell if this story is something he needs to address with his current players.

"Honestly, I don’t, because my players know if they’ve got an issue, they’ll come up and talk to me, and they know that, man," Campbell said. "My door is always open. You can come talk to me in practice. If you really believe there’s something going on–we’re big on that here, man. It’s all about communicating.

"I’ve said it from Day 1. Our coaches say it from Day 1. If you’ve got a problem and something’s on your mind, come talk to us, man. You’re not going to get blasted. We’re going to talk to you. We’re going to talk to you like men. We’ll tell you exactly what we were thinking, what we were doing. And I don’t really feel like this is something I need to be proactive about, to be honest with you. So I wish him the best of luck, and it’s all good. I’ve got 90 guys out here I’ve got to get better.”

While Lions left tackle Taylor Decker was not talking about the Crosby situation, he offered almost identical comments as Campbell about the culture around the team today.

"There’s just an atmosphere established for open communication for like growth as a player, whether that’s player to player, player to coach, coach to coach, player to front office personnel," Decker said. "There’s just that open communication where, man, this guy wants the best for me. I can ask this question and (not) be worried that I’m going to get in trouble because I don’t know the answer. Because we’re here to try to get better."