There were so many priceless moments from the series premiere of Hard Knocks that were so fun, mesmerizing, and enthralling. There are so many great personalities on this Detroit Lions team, and they give so much reason to root for them. From Aidan Hutchinson to Duce Staley to Obinna Eze to Kelvin Sheppard, we got glimpses into so many fun new personas in the first of many fun episodes of Hard Knocks to come.

Question of the day: What was your favorite part of the Hard Knocks premiere?

My answer: Aidan Hutchinson singing in front of the whole team.

I remember reading about this happening on Twitter and not thinking much of it, but seeing it actually happen was so much better. It wasn’t so much Hutch’s whelming singing talents that excited me as much as it was seeing people having fun and laughing and goofing off in a Lions meeting room.

I hate to be that guy who keeps bringing up his ex, but I just can’t even imagine something like that happening in a QuinnTricia era locker room. It’s so essential to developing team bonds, camaraderie, and the love that Duce Staley described. That moment was emblematic of this new era Lions that have so much heart and personality and are just fun once more.

Moments like these make it that much easier to root for this team, and remind me of the Detroit Lions team I once fell in love with. I can’t wait to see what the ensuing episodes hold.

What was your favorite part of the Hard Knocks premiere? Aaron Glenn’s feud with Duce Staley? An injured Dan Campbell doing down-ups with the team? Or, better yet, Dan Campbell’s Deez Nuts joke the producers snuck into the end of the episode? Let’s hear it.