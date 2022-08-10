The inaugural episode of Hard Knocks, this season focused on the Detroit Lions, was bound together by a single Metallica song. Dan Campbell invoked “No Leaf Clover” in the opening minutes during a speech to his team, and the montage at the end of the show brought the strings and harps and guitars all together in a crashing finale.

With the series setting up its cast of characters in the first 40-plus minutes, there’s a lot to unpack, and the inside look on Detroit Lions camp revealed so much in how this team interacts with its players and coaches. We break it all down on our latest Pride of Detroit PODcast offering, the Hard Knocks episode 1 after-show, now available on all podcast platforms.

