Detroit Lions preseason Week 1 survey: Are you confident in the direction of the team?

Year 2 of the Dan Campbell era begins officially on Friday night, when the Detroit Lions host the Atlanta Falcons for the preseason opener. In general, spirits are high, as the culture shift has been seismic in the 1.5 years since the hiring of Campbell, and the roster has been thoroughly overturned. There are still plenty of concerns to have about this team, but a foundation of this team is starting to emerge, which will happen when you’ve drafted three players in the top 12 in the past two years.

But before the Lions take the field and either provide more optimism to a fanbase that seems to be brimming with it or knocks us back to reality and confirms some of the latent concerns about the roster, let’s take a quick polling of the fanbase to see where we’re at mentally.

It’s time to kick off our weekly confidence polls, where we see how the fan base is feeling every week during the season. It’s a fun way to track the emotions of Lions fans as the season progress and gauge how everyone is feeling about this current regime.

So in the poll below, vote as to whether you have confidence in the direction of this organization, and share your detailed feelings in the comment section below.