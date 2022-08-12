Detroit Lions vs. Atlanta Falcons live score updates, highlights

The Detroit Lions open up their preseason with the Atlanta Falcons in their only home game during the exhibition season.

It’s an exciting time to be a Lions fan, as the hype created by “Hard Knocks,” two high draft picks, and a unique coach like Dan Campbell has got fans drinking the Kool-Aid even more than they typically do this time of year.

But things can change in a hurry once the team actually takes the field. While preseason doesn’t matter in terms of wins and losses, the individual performances do hold weight. Sure, each player will have a certain amount of rust to knock off, but if Detroit looks outmatched in every way—against a team like the Falcons, who are also undergoing a rebuild of sorts—it could be a disconcerting sign of things to come. On the other hand, if Jared Goff and the first-team offense come out firing and connecting, the optimism may be difficult to contain.

Either way, we’ll be providing drive-by-drive updates as the game is ongoing. If you can’t watch the game, all you have to do is stay here, hit refresh, and watch as the score updates and highlights fill the page.

Until kickoff at 6 p.m. ET, you can catch up on all of our pre-game coverage below.

First quarter

Kickoff is at 6 p.m. ET. Be patient.