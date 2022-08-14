Though the Detroit Lions started the preseason off with a loss, there are plenty of positives to take away. The first-team offense looked fantastic on the one drive that they got, and the offensive line was as good as advertised. Jared Goff felt very comfortable behind those guys, and we got to see a small glimpse of the positive reports we’ve been hearing out of training camp on him.

For other standouts, observations, and thoughts on preseason Week 1, we’ve got you covered:

Now let’s shift our focus over to Week 2, as the Lions will face the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday.

Today’s Question of the Day is...

Which players would you like to see more of in Week 2?

My answer: How about we get another extensive look at Tom Kennedy? Nobody capitalized more on their opportunity in Week 1 than the fourth-year receiver out of Bryant University. It seems like he is consistently good enough to stick around one way or another, and for some reason, it feels like he’s been on the team for over a decade. But his path to the 53-man roster remains a tough one. He is still likely going to have to beat out the likes of Quintez Cephus and/or Trinity Benson, who are also having solid camps.

I’d also like to get a longer look at the Lions’ backup tight ends, specifically Garrett Griffin, Shane Zylstra, Devin Funchess, and hopefully James Mitchell (who did not play Week 1 due to injury). The Lions already have their No. 1 guy in Hockenson, and likely Brock Wright as their blocking-focused tight end, but who can bring a little bit of both to the table and stand out above the rest? It will be interesting to see how this shakes out, and making some notable plays during the preseason is a good way to strengthen your case.

On defense, the struggles from the linebacker group continue and I’d like to see really anyone stand out in a positive way. Malcolm Rodriguez had some solid plays, and Jarrad Davis had his ups and downs, but as a whole, it simply was not a good night for those guys. I’m hoping to see Rodriguez get more opportunities to make some plays and prove that he deserves a starting job.

Let’s hear from you.