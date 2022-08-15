Lions preseason game 1: The good, the bad and the ugly

The long-awaited preseason bout between the Detroit Lions and Atlanta Falcons heralded football’s return (at least, another goalpost to that). But more importantly, what all did we learn from the Lions’ first return to live action against another professional football team? Who stood out, who flunked, and how did the systems honed by Dan Campbell and his coaching staff fare against an external opponent?

On the latest Pride of Detroit PODcast, we’re breaking down everything we saw from preseason game 1. We have roses for the first team offense, but perhaps not such much the rest of the offensive line past the starters. We have reservations about the defense, takes on backup quarterbacks and all the homework the Lions need to work on as they prepare for the Indianapolis Colts.

We’ll unfold the puzzle of Lions football for you, and we hope you’re along for the ride as we enter another year of great PODcast action. We record live on Sundays now on Twitch, so be sure to follow Pride Of Detroit on Twitch (or Twitter) for updates on when we go live.

Subscribe to the PODcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, or iHeartRadio. Follow Pride Of Detroit on Twitch to get notified when we record the PODcast live and chat with us. Video replays are available on Twitch and highlights can be founded on YouTube.