The Detroit Lions are required to reduce their 90-man roster down to 85 players by Tuesday, August 16, 2022, at 4 p.m. ET, but they are getting a head start on the process on Monday, releasing tight end Garrett Griffin, and waiving UDFA rookie tight end Nolan Givan and third-string center Ryan McCollum.

Griffin, who spent time with coach Dan Campbell in New Orleans, was signed this past offseason to act as a potential blocking tight end with H-back range. He spent a lot of training camp time working with the first and second units, often filling in at fullback for the injured Jason Cabinda.

“I like Garrett a lot,” tight ends coach Tanner Engstrand said on Monday morning. “He’s done a great job at that position and filling that role. He has a natural feel for that.”

Griffin also spent a lot of time after practices working on blocking techniques with second-year tight end, Brock Wright, who showed much improvement, specifically in this area, in the Lions' first preseason game against the Atlanta Falcons.

With Cabinda (ankle) still banged up and his return in question, many thought Griffin could be a natural replacement as an interim fullback, but it appears the development of Wright has made Griffin a bit redundant and expendable.

Givan, too, was getting playing time at the fullback position with Cabinda sidelined, but he only received 14 snaps in the preseason opener against the Falcons.

As for McCollum, he was clearly third in the rotation behind backup center Evan Brown, who stood out last year when forced into the lineup following Frank Ragnow’s injury.

Two more roster cuts must be made before Tuesday’s 85-man roster deadline.