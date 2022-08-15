 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Notes: Here’s what they’re saying about Aidan Hutchinson’s preseason debut

So far, so good — the rookie’s preseason showing is earning high marks.

By Kellie Rowe
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Atlanta Falcons v Detroit Lions Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

First he earned their love with a spectacular “Billie Jean” rendition. Now Detroit Lions rookie defensive end Aidan Hutchinson raising eyebrows on the field — as expected.

The reviews are in after the University of Michigan grad’s preseason rookie debut against the Atlanta Falcons at Ford Field on Friday. While the Lions didn’t walk away with a win, Hutchinson’s strong showing still gained national attention. Here’s what they’re saying following the Lions’ first preseason game:

Pro Football Network:

“​​The athletic rookie chased the football relentlessly and proved to be disruptive at the line of scrimmage. Hutchinson executed a crisp swim move to burst past Falcons veteran left offensive tackle Jake Matthews to slam running back Qadree Ollison in the backfield for a tackle for a loss.”

Brain Baldinger:

NFL.com:

“Hutchinson brought physicality whether lined up at the left or right end spots or when he kicked inside. He lined up over the left guard on one third down, worked past the blocker’s inside shoulder to get into the backfield but the ball had already been released. Hutchinson couldn’t quite get to Mariota on a couple other occasions, and Mariota made him pay for crashing down the line instead of keeping outside containment. The rookie’s hustle and movement skills were quite evident, though.”

PFF:

USA Today’s FTW:

“This isn’t exactly a news flash, because he is the favorite to win Defensive Rookie of the Year with +450 odds, but Hutchinson showed exactly why he’s a good bet in his first preseason action. The No. 2 overall pick made his presence felt early and often in limited action, recording two tackles, including one for a loss. Additionally, Jared Goff and Detroit’s first-team offense looked good, which could be another good sign for Hutchinson and the defense — if the offense can get them some leads and force opponents into more passing situations.”

Warren Sharp:

And onto the rest of your notes.

  • A lotta fun stuff in notes today. We’ll start with a guest appearance at Lions training camp.

  • We’re dropping houses and taking slippers.” Holy moly I have no idea why this question was debated on “Good Morning Football” but Kyle Brandt’s Dan Campbell impression is pretty spot on.

  • The Lions debate whether they’d rather go back in time or go forward in time into the future. I’d go back and create Google is an all-time answer.

  • I think I can speak for the rest of us when I say the people demand a sitcom starring Duce Staley.

  • A reminder that Aidan Hutchinson is good at football:

... and so is Penei Sewell:

  • If you’ve been laser-focused on the Lions this offseason, The Athletic’s Nate Tice breaks down what’s been goin’ on with Detroit’s NFC North rivals. ($)

  • Friends don’t let friends be absolutely unhinged lunatics in Christen Harper’s messages after the Lions lose a game. This sucks.

More From Pride Of Detroit

Loading comments...