Notes: Here’s what they’re saying about Aidan Hutchinson’s preseason debut

First he earned their love with a spectacular “Billie Jean” rendition. Now Detroit Lions rookie defensive end Aidan Hutchinson raising eyebrows on the field — as expected.

The reviews are in after the University of Michigan grad’s preseason rookie debut against the Atlanta Falcons at Ford Field on Friday. While the Lions didn’t walk away with a win, Hutchinson’s strong showing still gained national attention. Here’s what they’re saying following the Lions’ first preseason game:

Pro Football Network:

“​​The athletic rookie chased the football relentlessly and proved to be disruptive at the line of scrimmage. Hutchinson executed a crisp swim move to burst past Falcons veteran left offensive tackle Jake Matthews to slam running back Qadree Ollison in the backfield for a tackle for a loss.”

Brain Baldinger:

.@Lions @aidanhutch97 was all over the field and in the backfield in his NFL debut. He is exactly what the #Lions thought he was. #BaldysBreakdowns pic.twitter.com/nnbWylY6GK — Brian Baldinger (@BaldyNFL) August 13, 2022

NFL.com:

“Hutchinson brought physicality whether lined up at the left or right end spots or when he kicked inside. He lined up over the left guard on one third down, worked past the blocker’s inside shoulder to get into the backfield but the ball had already been released. Hutchinson couldn’t quite get to Mariota on a couple other occasions, and Mariota made him pay for crashing down the line instead of keeping outside containment. The rookie’s hustle and movement skills were quite evident, though.”

PFF:

Aidan Hutchinson: The highest-graded 1st round rookie defender from Week 1 of the preseason pic.twitter.com/5xlPTbZ67a — PFF (@PFF) August 14, 2022

USA Today’s FTW:

“This isn’t exactly a news flash, because he is the favorite to win Defensive Rookie of the Year with +450 odds, but Hutchinson showed exactly why he’s a good bet in his first preseason action. The No. 2 overall pick made his presence felt early and often in limited action, recording two tackles, including one for a loss. Additionally, Jared Goff and Detroit’s first-team offense looked good, which could be another good sign for Hutchinson and the defense — if the offense can get them some leads and force opponents into more passing situations.”

Warren Sharp:

WHOOO Aidan Hutchinson this is smooth pic.twitter.com/iGCa7KFL2q — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) August 12, 2022

And onto the rest of your notes.

A lotta fun stuff in notes today. We’ll start with a guest appearance at Lions training camp.

The #Lions continue to embrace the Detroit community with a host of special guests throughout camp. They’ve invited comedian @HaHaDavis out to today’s practice. pic.twitter.com/KDq4U8j9t5 — Eric Woodyard (@E_Woodyard) August 15, 2022

We’re dropping houses and taking slippers.” Holy moly I have no idea why this question was debated on “Good Morning Football” but Kyle Brandt’s Dan Campbell impression is pretty spot on.

I was asked Dan Campbell’s thoughts on The Wizard of Oz.



I just work here, guys. pic.twitter.com/cjDFfmkNhi — Kyle Brandt (@KyleBrandt) August 15, 2022

The Lions debate whether they’d rather go back in time or go forward in time into the future. I’d go back and create Google is an all-time answer.

Back to the future? pic.twitter.com/m3oIU4ctCR — Detroit Lions (@Lions) August 15, 2022

I think I can speak for the rest of us when I say the people demand a sitcom starring Duce Staley.

CBS Sports’ Tyler Sullivan determined the winners and losers from Week 1 of the preseason. One section of the Lions actually made the winner’s list!

Exactly zero Lions made Pete Prisco’s list of top 100 players in the NFL, but one made the honorable mentions list.

A reminder that Aidan Hutchinson is good at football:

Hutchinson crossing Matthews' face with a quick inside club-swim on the FS of OZ for the TFL pic.twitter.com/OyLV0Pcbh0 — Brandon Thorn (@BrandonThornNFL) August 15, 2022

... and so is Penei Sewell:

This body control from Sewell to complete the overtake & dig out Grady is impressive. pic.twitter.com/QEIDcjeKWf — Brandon Thorn (@BrandonThornNFL) August 15, 2022

If you’ve been laser-focused on the Lions this offseason, The Athletic’s Nate Tice breaks down what’s been goin’ on with Detroit’s NFC North rivals. ($)