Detroit Lions Dan Campbell ‘GRIT’ shirts, hoodies now available

On Tuesday night, HBO will debut the second episode of “Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Detroit Lions,” and coach Dan Campbell will undoubtedly steal the show again. His charisma is too big to be left off the screen, no matter how many inspirational speeches he makes in a single day.

Campbell’s favorite word, without a doubt, is grit. It’s painted on the walls inside of Allen Park, it’s just about every other word out of Campbell’s mouth when asked to define his team’s preferred identity, and he even recently sported a hat with those letters in all-caps across the front.

Now you can show off your Detroit Lions GRIT with our newest apparel drop in coordination with our friends at Breaking T.

Take a look:

This design is available in four different styles: adult t-shirt, hoodie, youth t-shirt and women’s v-neck and in any size from small to 3XL.

Of course, while you’re checking out the Lions store there, you can see our other offerings, which include a couple of Aidan Hutchinson-themed designs, along with Jameson Williams, Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jared Goff, D’Andre Swift and a few of other Campbell-inspired quotes (“Welcome to Detroit,” “Bite a Kneecap” and “True Alpha”). Or just get our classic MC/DC designed merchandise.

Obviously, we here at Pride of Detroit get a cut of the profits so that we can continue to give you free content on this website. Consider it a donation to the site, but you get an awesome t-shirt in the process at a reasonable price.