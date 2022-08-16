Notes: Detroit Lions Week 1 TV announcers revealed

The Detroit Lions’ 2022 regular season opener against the Philadelphia Eagles is just under four weeks away. Like almost every single game this year, the Lions will play at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, and it is being broadcast by FOX.

Last week, FOX revealed their broadcast crew for the opening week of games, and the Lions drew the pairing of Adam Amin and Mark Schlereth, with Kristina Pink as the sideline reporter.

As pointed out by Awful Announcing, the pairing of Amin and Schlereth is a returning duo, but they did not call any Lions games last year.

This year, FOX is going through some changes with their broadcasting crew after losing both Troy Aikman and Joe Buck to ESPN’s “Monday Night Football,” and Aqib Talib joined “Thursday Night Football.” The remaining five FOX broadcasting crews are:

Kevin Burkhardt, Greg Olsen, Erin Andrews, Tom Rinaldi

Joe Davis, Daryl Johnston, Pam Oliver

Kenny Albert, Jonathan Vilma, Shannon Spake

Kevin Kugler, Mark Sanchez, Laura Okmin

Chris Myers, Robert Smith, Jen Hale

As of now, 13 of the Lions’ 17 regular season games are scheduled to be broadcast by FOX, with three covered by CBS. Their season finale against the Packers is still to be determined. To check out a glance at the CBS broadcasting crews, click here.

