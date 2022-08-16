Detroit Lions ‘Hard Knocks” episode 2 open thread

The second episode of “Hard Knocks with the Detroit Lions” premieres at 10 p.m. ET Tuesday night on HBO and HBO Max simultaneously. Last week’s episode was a smash hit, highlighting Detroit’s fascinating—and always entertaining—coaching staff.

Now we’re entering uncharted territory for the documentary series. We’ve only seen a few clips here and there. This show could go in a number of directions. They could stay with the coaching staff, get into some of the nitty-gritty of camp battles, or highlight the bigger personalities amongst the players. It should also be interesting to see how they handle Friday’s preseason loss to the Atlanta Falcons.

So while the episode is playing, feel free to treat this comment section like one of our game day open threads. Share your favorite parts and quotes in the comments below.

And after the episode is over, be sure to tune into our aftershow “Talking Knocks” where we break down our favorite parts from the episode live on our Twitch channel. You can click here when the episode is over and chat with us, or if you just want to watch, the show will go live below this text when the episode is over: