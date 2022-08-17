Episode two of “Hard Knocks” was another compelling preview into this year’s Detroit Lions personalities. This week we got the best of Malcolm Rodriguez, D’Andre Swift, Aidan Hutchinson, as well as Amon-Ra St. Brown and his family.

Question of the day: What was your favorite part of the second episode of “Hard Knocks”?

My answer: Amon-Ra St. Brown listing off all 16 receivers taken ahead of him (and their schools) was pretty cool.

I usually despise corny “chip on my shoulder” talk, because more often than not it’s nothing more than just talk. When you can back it up, however, it becomes really tough. And if anyone has backed it up, it’s St. Brown.

It’s clear that this still means a lot to St. Brown, and that’s exciting to see as he gets another full offseason under his belt heading into year two. In the Lions’ first preseason game St. Brown picked right back up where he left off at the end of 2021, and who knows how high his ceiling is as this offense settles into place.

Honorary mention has to go to John Brown’s unprovoked shot at Kevin Durant and his lack of calf raises. That one made me chuckle.

So, what was your favorite part of episode two of “Hard Knocks”? Let’s hear it.