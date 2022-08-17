Why Malcolm Rodriguez is the star of Hard Knocks episode 2

Normally going into “Hard Knocks,” you have a few expectations. You know you’re going to see positional battles, guys fighting to make a roster, and bright young new rookies. For Detroit Lions fans, it’s probably a retread of some stories the core folks here at POD know quite well. That’s fine because it’s for far more than just me and you.

But in particular, “Hard Knocks: Detroit Lions” has shed the light on a few players in particular. The hype in Detroit is quite real for Malcolm Rodriguez, the sixth-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. We saw it during the first preseason game, and it’s here again in episode 2, which focuses on that same preseason game and all the events leading up to it. Rodriguez quickly earns the nickname “Rodrigo” and seems to be outperforming much of the linebacker room, which becomes a key storyline to watch.

On the latest Pride of Detroit PODcast, we break down what we saw in episode 2, including all the latest about “Rodrigo” and how it’s translating to the field. Plus, how the episode shined a light on the relationship between running backs coach Duce Staley and top running back D’Andre Swift. Additionally, we got to see Amon-Ra St. Brown and his workout routine, along with his father John Brown, who took a surprising underhanded shot at one NBA superstar.

