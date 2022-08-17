Detroit Lions, Indianapolis Colts joint training camp practices Day 1 updates

The Detroit Lions have traveled to the Indianapolis area to have two days of joint practices with the Colts ahead of Saturday’s preseason matchup and Pride of Detroit is on hand to report all of the important events.

“It feels like you’re getting two games in a week, two games in two days,” Coach Dan Campbell said of joint practices. “You won’t have all those reps, but yet we’re going to get over 30 reps with our starters against very good competition, full pads and it’s structured between (Colts Head Coach) Frank (Reich) and myself.

“Man, we’ll get all the looks we need to get, all the situations, it’ll just be good. And that – they’re a good team over there, they know how to win, it’s a winning program. (Colts General Manager) Chris Ballard and Frank do it right, and that team, man, they’re tough. So, this will be great, it’s going to be great for us. I can’t wait.”

