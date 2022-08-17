Detroit Lions RG Halapoulivaati Vaitai avoids injury, returns to practice on Wednesday

The Detroit Lions held one final training camp practice in Allen Park before heading to the Indianapolis area for joint practices with the Colts. One area of concern from Monday's practice was the sudden disappearance of Halapoulivaati Vaitai from the practice field.

“At some point during Monday’s practice, starting right guard Halapoulivaati Vaitai left practice,” Jeremy Reisman wrote in his observations. “No reporters saw what happened, so we cannot speculate what is going on, but he was replaced by Tommy Kraemer in the starting lineup.”

After watching the offensive line dominate the Lions' first preseason game, several fans expressed concern over Vaitai’s potential injury, surely reflecting on last season when the offensive line was unable to share a single snap together as a full unit due to injury.

On Wednesday, coach Dan Campbell provided fans with some relief and gave an update on Vaitai’s situation ahead of their joint practice, noting that he was removed from practice as a precaution.

“He should be good,” Campbell said of Vaitai. “All, good. He had a little (back) spasm, but he’s good.”

Reisman, who is on hand for Lions-Colts practices, tweeted out visual conformation that Vaitai is indeed at practice and in full pads.

Visual proof that Halapoulivaati Vaitai is here and okay. pic.twitter.com/dd2ALOzi9l — Jeremy Reisman (@DetroitOnLion) August 17, 2022

