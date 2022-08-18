Lions-Colts joint practices Day 2 live updates

On Thursday afternoon, the Detroit Lions will take the field for the second consecutive day against the Indianapolis Colts. Day 1 of joint practices undoubtedly favored the Colts. Indianapolis reportedly had their way with the Lions’ defense, while the Lions' offense was much more evenly matched against the Colts' defense, especially after settling in.

While maybe slightly disappointing, that shouldn’t be much of a surprise. The Colts are coming off a winning season, expected to be true NFL contenders, and were practicing on their home field. Meanwhile, the Lions are still rebuilding, had to travel hours to Indy, and have an incredibly young roster.

Wednesday served as a nice reminder that this Lions team still has a ways to go to become a true contender, but a new day brings new hope. Under coach Dan Campbell, the Lions have been defined by their resiliency and fight, so how they come out on Thursday for Round 2 of joint practices will be fascinating. Will it be more of the same or will the Lions come out swinging?

And while emotions were fairly high during practices last year, one has to wonder if tensions will boil over with a scuffle or two on Thursday.

Like yesterday, I am on-site to watch practice as it kicks off around Noon E.T. Because practice is available to watch to the public, we are allowed to live tweet observations during the two hours of play.

So below, I’ve included two different Twitter lists for you to follow along live with practice. First is our own Twitter list full of Lions beat writers on hand. The second, below that list, is of Colts writers on hand.

