Tailgating before Detroit Lions games is returning to its home at Eastern Market this season after a two-year hiatus.

Eastern Market announced on social media Wednesday that the area will once be the hub of Lions pregame festivities. The area offers parking, local vendors, music and the best tailgating fans you’ll find in the city limits.

Tailgating was first canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Then it was canceled again last season because they didn’t have enough staff to host large-scale tailgating crowds.

“We’ve updated our tailgating regulations and parking availability to ensure fan safety and enjoyment at our current staffing levels,” the organization wrote.

The post indicates tailgating rules have been updated, you can find them here, as well as links to reserve a spot.

Eastern Market is also partnering with Bullseye Event Group to host a VIP Tailgate indoors inside Shed 5, featuring DJ Don Mecca, three cocktail bars, Xbox gaming stations, live auctions of Lions memorabilia, visits from Lions cheerleaders, and most importantly a premium buffet created by Food Network Celebrity Chef Aaron May and Detroit’s own Michelin star finalist Kate Williams.

