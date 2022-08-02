Detroit Lions rookie Aidan Hutchinson apparently has talents that extend beyond the football field. Coaches and teammates alike offered high praise of his rookie performance — a rendition of Michael Jackson’s “Billie Jean.”

Defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn was a big fan himself, calling the performance outstanding. But it wasn’t just about Hutchinson's pipes or assumed stellar dance moves, it was about potentially embarrassing yourself out of respect and love for your team.

“It just reminded me of just old school, getting your rookies up there and the way he accepted it, and the way he went up there and performed, and man, you just saw the team just,” Glenn said, pausing to make a circular, surrounding motion. “Around that player. He has this personality about himself now that you don’t see from most rookies, which is a good thing.”

Glenn relates to what it feels like to join a team as a high draft pick — he was selected at No. 12 by the New York Jets in 1994. But he says the most important thing is to just do it.

“Once you do it, they’re off you,” he said. “I think a lot of guys told him that and he went and did a really good job. So now guys aren’t going to mess with him. He did his rookie duty.”

While no video exists in the wild, aka over on Twitter, fingers crossed it makes the “Hard Knocks” cut. How could it not??

